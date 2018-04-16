Virginia Beach store owners on edge from recent violence

VIRGINIA BEACH Va,- From the weekend violence to the anticipation of college beach week next week, some people in Virginia Beach, the city and even store owners are thinking ahead.

“We are closing earlier on college weekend than we do on regular days,” Gokceman said.

Mosaic Café Store manager Emre Gokceman says despite several of his neighbors closing up for the week he plans to stay open with an adjusted schedule.

“We normally close at midnight so we are going to close at 9 pm or 10 pm ,” Gokceman said.

With large crowds and thousands of people visiting for the week Gokceman says he also plans on having extra help.

“We are adding a few more people so normally on slow days we have two workers but we add like two more,” Gokceman said.

It’s not just store owners prepping for college beach week.

After four people were injured last year the city is making some changes to keep everyone safe.

“We’re up staffing obvious to be able to take care of the crowds and the traffic “ Cover said.

Deputy City manager Steve Cover says this year communication is the most important tool.

“We are focused on communication. Communicating the message to not only the young people coming to enjoy our city but also the people that live here” Cover said.

With communication in mind the city also encourages anyone with questions or concerns to attend the second public forum on Wednesday April 18th at the convention center.