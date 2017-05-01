Police memo: 578 calls for service, 26 arrests during College Beach Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A memo from the Virginia Beach Police Chief of Police to the city manager says there were 578 calls for service to the Oceanfront during College Beach Weekend.

News 3 obtained the memo Monday morning.

From Friday through Saturday, the memo states that officers answered 372 calls for service and initiated an additional 206 calls for service, for a total of 578 calls for service at the oceanfront.

Several of the calls for service involved very large crowds of people, running, screaming and seeking the police officers to engage them.

Chief James Cervera noted that officers remained disciplined and monitored the crowds, managing the flow of the pedestrians to open spaces as best possible, but the activities appeared to be orchestrated as many of the crowd verbally encouraged the officers to ‘chase’ the crowd.

In addition to a shooting involving four people and stabbing on Saturday, the memo stated that two officers were assaulted while making arrests on Friday night. Neither officer required hospitalization.

Officers also responded to a large fight at the Days Inn on Saturday and a report of a suspect shooting a gun four times into the air, but fortunately, no one was injured.

There were also many observations of people openly carrying handguns.

The memo states that police brought in additional resources and programs including student ambassadors, members from various college communities, the Department of Justice and the Human Rights Commission to monitor our enforcement activities.

It states that 80 officers were deployed to the oceanfront for day operations, and bout 250 police officers were deployed for night operations.

In addition, each precinct identified a team of one supervisor and six officers who would respond to the oceanfront, if needed. On Saturday night, three teams were deployed and evening shift officers in every precinct were held over until 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Police believe this was the largest crowd brought into the resort area due to College Beach Weekend activities.

Below are statistics gathered from the weekend:

Friday night:

Traffic summonses: 35

Criminal summonses: 36

Misdemeanor arrests: 5

Felony arrests: 4

Gun recovered: 2

Tows: 2

*Two separate assault on LEO cases

Saturday night:

Traffic summonses: 43

Criminal summonses: 19

Misdemeanor arrests: 17

Guns recovered: 4

Tows: 5