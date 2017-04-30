Thousands sign online petition to stop Virginia Beach College Beach Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Nearly 5,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for an end to College Beach Weekend in Virginia Beach.

The petition comes after four people were injured in a shooting at the Oceanfront Saturday night. The four victims have non-life threatening injures, and are expected to be okay.

Earlier that evening, officials had to shut down traffic on Interstate 264 due to heavy congestion.

“This is an event meant to help collect money for our locals but in truth it puts lives and property in danger,” the petition says. “There have been multiple instances through the years showing the danger of this event.”

The petition surpassed its original goal of 1,500 signatures. As of Sunday at 4 p.m., the petition had 4,530 supporters with a goal of 5,000.