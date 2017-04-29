Virginia Beach Police investigating reports of shots fired at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police have confirmed a report of shots fired in the 200 block of 18th Street Saturday night.

Officers tell us they received calls just before 11 p.m.

Officials have closed roads stretching from 17th Street to 19th Street while they investigate.

This comes during an influx of visitors for the annual College Beach Weekend.

Earlier in the evening officials had to shut-down traffic on Interstate 264 due to heavy congestion.

