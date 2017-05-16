× Virginia Beach Police Chief to address College Beach Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Chief Jim Cervera will address College Beach Weekend before city council on Tuesday afternoon.

The title of the presentation is the College Beach Weekend After-Action Report.

Thousands of people signed a petition calling for an end to the annual weekend after violence broke out at the Oceanfront this year. Four people were shot in a chaotic scene.

“This is an event meant to help collect money for our locals but in truth it puts lives and property in danger,” the petition says. “There have been multiple instances through the years showing the danger of this event.”

The chief’s presentation starts around 3:30 pm.