× College beach weekend, proposed budget discussed at Virginia Beach City Council meeting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Just a week out from its scheduled date to vote on a new budget, the Virginia Beach City Council has some adjustments to consider.

At its Tuesday meeting, Vice Mayor Louis Jones introduced some changes to what’s been proposed for FY 2017-18.

Among the adjustments is a re-allocation of real estate tax dollars to fund an additional $1 million in storm water improvements in an effort to address flooding concerns. That’s on top of $300 million already in the proposed budget, which was introduced in March.

Coming up with the extra money, however, could impact other projects including improving the Lynnhaven Parkway Corridor.

“Very clearly storm water is an issue that the city is going to be addressing and we don’t have to do it all this one year. I think the main thing is that we make sure we do it effectively,” said Councilwoman Barbara Henley.

City Council, which also received updates on a number of city projects Tuesday, is expected to adopt a budget, May 9.

Council also heard from two residents concerned about problems recently brought on by College Beach Weekend.

Austin Phillips lives in an apartment near Pacific Ave. at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. He says on top of violence and bad traffic, he also saw cars racing down the street, excessive drinking, loud music and people screaming.

The noise, he says, would carry on until 3 a.m. keeping neighbors awake.

Despite a petition to end College Beach Weekend garnering thousands of signatures, the city says it can’t tell people they can’t come to the Oceanfront so Phillips suggests the city sponsor the weekend instead.

“Sponsor the events. Hold events for people to do, hold concerts and activities because if you have 40,000 people just hanging around the oceanfront you’re asking for trouble. The city can’t fight it and get rid of it so they need to try and help with it,” he said.

Councilwoman Henley tells News 3 sponsoring events during the weekend is something the city could look into.