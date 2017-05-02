× City council gets update on Oceanfront projects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – City staff members are giving an update to city council members about projects at the Oceanfront on Tuesday afternoon.

The city has big plans for the area, including an arena, development at the dome site, and a field house, according to a copy of the presentation.

The city will also examine what to do about parking in the area as projections show the city could need thousands of spots.

Four developers have proposed building at the Dome Site. The area was once a popular entertainment venue until it was torn down. The city has spent years trying to find a new plan for the area, which is around 19th Street and Pacific Avenue. The city is still in the process of reviewing the proposal, the presentation says.

Several of the projects need continued city input and review before anything is finalized.