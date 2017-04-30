Businesses say that they’re glad College Beach weekend is over

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – “We just heard a whole bunch of gun shots and everybody running. It was very chaotic,” said witnesses.

Police lights filled the air on 18th Street after receiving a call of a shooting.

They arrived just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

Four people were shot, but police tells News 3 all of those hurt are expected to recover.

Business owners and employees nearby saw when the gun fire started as people immediately were running inside.

“Everybody was hiding underneath tables, behind racks, trying to go behind my counter in the back,” said Melinda Cassidy, a manager at the Body Piercing Store. “It was honestly terrifying and I was stuck. I didn’t know what to do.”

Some other store employees along the oceanfront say they were forced to close its doors early following the shooting.

However it was back to business on Sunday. Although employees have resumed working some say that they’ve been on edge during the entire College Beach Weekend.

“I usually work every single day and I’ve decided to not work as much this week just because my mom is worried about my safety and I’m a high school student.”

Since Saturday night’s shooting people say that they’re ready for the weekend to end. Store managers mentioned to News 3 that the College Beach event hasn’t made an impact in sales.

“A lot of people don’t come in and spend money during beach week,” added Cassidy. “It was like our numbers were basically the same as last Saturday. I didn’t see an increase.”

“It was scary, but it was very predictable. You expect it with all the large crowds,” said other witnesses whom felt differently about Saturday night’s shooting.