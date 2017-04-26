VB Police bring additional help to ensure safety during College Beach Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - College Beach weekend starts on Friday April 28. Virginia Beach police are assigning student volunteers to keep the peace and ensure that everyone stays safe while having a good time.

"They come out here to have a good time . Take a break from school, blow some steam have fun, I think it's good," said tourist, Allen Diaz.

For the past five years, college students have made their way to the oceanfront --creating a traditional weekend event. However, some tourists aren't looking forward to their company.

Victoria Semple, Tourist from Connecticut 0:35-0:46 "At this point in my life I'm retired. I want to completely relax, enjoy where I'm at, and if I had to worry about a bunch of rackus with college kids no I would probably not want to deal with that," said Victoria Semple, a tourist from Connecticut.

In its first year, College Beach weekend erupted into violence and business owners are cautious.

"From what I heard there was about four stabbing, three shootings, and two shops were robbed so it wasn't the best of times here at the oceanfront," said Norfolk resident, Clayton Carbaugh.

Now Virginia Beach police are assigning hundreds of student volunteer ambassadors. They'll be in blue vests on every corner helping assist others.

People say that although College Beach weekend can come with negativity, they mention that it's a good time for businesses to make money.

"We're a tourist city dedicated to tourists and that's what they are they're tourists and we should cater to them," added Carbaugh.

Volunteer ambassadors who are wearing those light blue vests will be helping out along the oceanfront through Sunday April 30.