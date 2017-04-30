Man shows up to Virginia Beach hospital with stab wound

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man walked into a local hospital with a stab wound Saturday night, according to police.

The man told police he was stabbed in the 300 block of 24th Street around 10 p.m.

Police say the man has non-life threatening injuries.

This comes during an influx of visitors for the annual College Beach Weekend. That same night, four people were injured during a shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Earlier in the evening officials had to shut-down traffic on Interstate 264 due to heavy congestion.

