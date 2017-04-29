× Virginia Beach Oceanfront traffic being rerouted due to heavy congestion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Heavy traffic entering the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is forcing traffic modifications Saturday night.

According to the city, as a result of heavy congestion along Interstate 264 Eastbound, traffic is being rerouted on 264 Westbound at Parks Avenue.

Virginia Beach anticipated an influx of visitors this weekend for College Beach Weekend.

