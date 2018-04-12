Have concerns about College Beach Weekend? Now’s your chance to weigh in

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With College Beach Weekend just weeks away, the City of Virginia Beach is working to get ready.

The first of two informational forums is set for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

The public is encouraged to come out and learn about how the city is preparing and voice their concerns.

Last year, thousands signed a petition calling for an end to College Beach Weekend after four people at the Oceanfront were injured from a shooting; the most recent violence in the historically troubled event.

College Beach Weekend is set for the last weekend in April.

The second forum is scheduled for April 18 at 6 p.m.

