Family of Ashanti Billie announces funeral arrangements

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – Through the family’s spokesperson, Ashanti Billie’s family announced plans for their daughter’s funeral Thursday.

“On behalf of the Ashanti Billie Family listed below is all of the information pertaining to the arrangements next week as we celebrate the life of an angel,” read the statement by spokesperson Kimberly Wimbish.

The visitation will take place October 13 from 10-11 a.m. at Ebenezer AME Church at 7707 Allentown Road in Fort Washington, Maryland. The funeral service will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Billie will be buried at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 11301 Crain Higway in Cheltenham, Maryland on October 16 at 9:30 a.m.

Billie was last seen on September 18, and her disappearance raised eyebrows after she did not show up for work at the Blimpie sandwich shop on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek. She was attending culinary school in Norfolk.

On September 30, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Police Department announced that the human remains found behind a Charlotte, North Carolina, church the day before belonged to Billie.

“The family sincerely appreciates all the love and support shown throughout these past few weeks,” Wimbish wrote.