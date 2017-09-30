FBI confirms body found in North Carolina is missing Virginia Beach woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Police Department announced that the human remains found in Charlotte, North Carolina Friday have been positively identified as Ashanti Billie.

“It is with deep regret that I inform the community that Ashanti Billie has been located, deceased, in Charlotte, North Carolina,” said Martin Culbreth, Special Agent in Charge of the Norfolk Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “I, along with the entire investigative team, offer our most sincere condolences to the Billie family, especially Ashanti’s parents Brandy and Tony. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

The Norfolk chapter of the FBI was made aware of a woman’s body that was found behind a church on Friday.

Billie, originally from Maryland, was attending culinary school in Norfolk. She was last seen on September 18, and her disappearance raised eyebrows after she did not show up for work at the Blimpie sandwich shop on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek. She also did not show up for her scheduled college classes near the Virginia Beach Town Center.

Her Mini Cooper was found near Ocean View in Norfolk, and her cell phone was discovered in a dumpster on Tallyho Terrace.

The FBI’s Norfolk chapter and Blimpie are offering a combined $20,000 reward for any information that could assist them in locating Billie’s whereabouts.

A group of volunteers participated in a search party Thursday afternoon in the neighborhood where Billie’s cell phone was found in an attempt to gather new clues.

FBI Norfolk is working with local authorities and agents in Charlotte in the investigation.

