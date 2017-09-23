Police find car belonging to missing 19-year-old Ashanti Billie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police have found the Mini Cooper belonging to Ashanti Markaila Billie on Saturday.

Virginia Beach Police confirmed that they had found the vehicle.

Even though police have located the vehicle, they are still searching for 19-year-old Billie, who was last seen on Monday.

Police say Billie was last seen around 4 a.m. in the 4400 block of Bonney Road at Midtown at Town Center Apartments.

Billie never arrived for work near Shore Drive and Little Creek Road. She also did not attend her scheduled college classes near Town Center.

Billie is 4'11" tall and weighs approximately 133 pounds.

Police said she may be traveling in a 2014 cream color Mini Cooper with the license plate 2CX-0575.

Police said Billie is being considered a missing person under suspicious circumstances due to the uncharacteristic behavior of her not showing up to work or school.

Her dad, Meltony Billie, told News 3 her cell phone was found in a dumpster.

He also said she moved to the area in August to go to culinary school and to follow her dream.

"We'd like for our daughter to come home safely. I say this, I don't wish this on no one as far as having a child come missing," her father said.

Anyone with information regarding Billie or her Mini Cooper is asked to contact Virginia Beach Police investigators at (757) 385-5000 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

