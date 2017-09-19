Virginia Beach Police searching for woman missing under suspicious circumstances

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are searching for 19-year-old Ashanti Markaila Billie, who was last seen on Monday, September 18.

Police say Billie was last seen around 4 a.m. in the 4400 block of Bonnie Road at Midtown at Town Center Apartments.

Billie never arrived for work near Shore Drive and Little Creek Road. She also did not attend her scheduled college classes near Town Center.

Billie is 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 133 pounds.

Police say she may be traveling in a 2014 cream color Mini Cooper with the license plate 2CX-0575.

Police say Billie is being considered a missing person under suspicious circumstances due to the uncharacteristic behavior of her not showing up to work or school. Her personal property was also located in another city.