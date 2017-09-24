Prayer service for missing teen at Virginia Beach Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A prayer service will be held for 19-year-old Ashanti Billie’s safe return home on Sunday evening. The culinary arts student from the Art Institute of Virginia Beach was last seen on Monday, September 18. Police found a Mini Cooper belonging to Billie in Norfolk on Saturday. The prayer service is also to bring awareness to protect women and girls.

