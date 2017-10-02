Family of Ashanti Billie to speak outside of daughter’s college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The family of Ashanti Billie will make a statement Monday evening outside of the Art Institute of Virginia Beach. A family spokesperson says the statement will be about what's next for the family.

Ashanti Billie was a student at the Art Institute of Virginia Beach. She moved to the Resort City from Maryland in August to enroll at the school. A spokesperson for the campus tells News 3 there are resources available to students who may be suffering from the tragic news of Ashanti's death. They released this following statement to News 3 on Monday.

"The Art Institute of Virginia Beach is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of student, Ashanti Billie. Our heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are extended to Ashanti’s family and friends."

According to FBI officials, no one has been arrested in Ashanti's death. Her body was found behind a church in North Carolina over the weekend.

