Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot sentenced to six years behind bars

NORFOLK, Va. – A federal judge sentenced suspended Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot to serve six years behind bars Monday. He’s also ordered to pay back $250,000.

In December, a jury found Burfoot guilty of six of the eight charges he was facing for public corruption and perjury. He was facing 4 perjury charges but only found guilty of two of those charges.

Burfoot must turn himself in by Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Federal prosecutors were seeking a sentence of 17.5 years. However, a court filing stated that Burfoot’s attorney asked he serve no more than two years.

Burfoot’s attorney also filed new motions in hopes of getting him a new trial citing newly discovered evidence.

