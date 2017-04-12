× Defense argues motions in the case against Anthony Burfoot in federal court today

Norfolk, Va – A judge will hear several defense motions in the case against Anthony Burfoot.

The suspended Norfolk City Treasurer is expected to be in court one more time before he is sentenced on Monday.

Burfoot’s Attorney Andrew Sacks said motions will focus in part on whether jurors followed the judge’s instructions about carefully weighing all evidence and testimony when he was found guilty in December.

There were about 90 witnesses who took the stand during the trial. Jury deliberations took less than six hours against the Norfolk City Treasurer.

The day of the verdict Sacks said, “It’s very disappointing and discouraging…The process that we worked for, for so long doesn’t appear it was considered as thoroughly as it should’ve been.”

Sacks will argue several other motions as well.

A jury found Burfoot guilty of six of the eight charges he was facing for public corruption and perjury.

He was facing 4 perjury charges but only found guilty of two of those charges.

Meanwhile, letters of support for Burfoot have been filed in federal court.

The Norfolk City Attorney, Delegate Daun Hester, and other city officials were among those who submitted character letters on Burfoot’s behalf – 31 in total.

Federal prosecutors are asking for Burfoot to be sentenced to 17.5 years behind bars for his political corruption conviction.

But a court filing states that Burfoot’s attorney is asking he serve no more than two years.

Burfoot is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday when a federal judge will determine his fate.