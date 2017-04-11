× Letters of support filed in federal court on behalf of the Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot

Norfolk, Va – Letters of support for Anthony Burfoot have been filed in federal court.

The Norfolk City Attorney, Delegate Daun Hester, and other city officials were among those who submitted character letters on Burfoot’s behalf – 31 in total.

Federal prosecutors are asking for Burfoot to be sentenced to 17 and a half years behind bars for his political corruption conviction.

But a court filing states that Burfoot’s attorney is asking he serve no more than 2 years.

Burfoot was found guilty by a jury of political corruption and perjury back in December.

Wednesday there is a motions hearing.

Burfoot is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday when a federal judge will determine his fate.