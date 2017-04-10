Prosecutors advocate for 17.5 year sentence for Norfolk City Treasuerer

NORFOLK, Va. – Prosecutors say they plan to push for a 17-and-a-half year sentence for Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot, according to a court filing posted Monday.

The city suspended Burfoot after a jury found him guilty on corruption and perjury charges in December.

A motions hearing on the case is set for Wednesday. His sentencing is set for Monday.

Burfoot’s attorney still maintains his client’s innocence.

RELATED:

Virginia Supreme Court denies Norfolk Treasurer’s suspension lift

Attorneys for Anthony Burfoot file appeal to lift his suspension

Judge appoints new acting treasurer for City of Norfolk

Judge suspends Norfolk City Treasurer after guilty verdict on federal corruption charges