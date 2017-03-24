Virginia Supreme Court denies Norfolk Treasurer’s suspension lift

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Supreme Court denied an appeal by suspended Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot on Friday.

If he had won the appeal Burfoot would have been reinstated to his job.

The city suspended Burfoot after a jury found him guilty on corruption and perjury charges in December.

Burfoot is set to be formally sentenced in April.

RELATED:

Judge suspends Norfolk City Treasurer after guilty verdict on federal corruption charges

Norfolk City Treasurer says he will not resign after corruption conviction despite City Council request

Norfolk City Attorney files motion to suspend City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot