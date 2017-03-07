Attorneys for Anthony Burfoot file appeal to lift his suspension

NORFOLK, Va. – Attorneys for suspended Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot have filed an appeal to the Supreme Court to lift his suspension.

Burfoot was found guilty of four federal corruption charges and two perjury charges in December and he was suspended from his position in February.

Burfoot’s trial started in early November 2016 after he was indicted in January. He was accused of taking bribes during his time as a city councilman and vice mayor, but Burfoot has maintained his innocence.

The trial lasted five weeks and featured over 90 witnesses, including a parade of Norfolk city officials.

After being found guilty, Burfoot refused to step down from his position. Burfoot’s attorney, Andrew Sacks, said under Virginia law, Burfoot has right to remain in office until all appeals are exhausted.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 17.

RELATED:

Judge suspends Norfolk City Treasurer after guilty verdict on federal corruption charges

Norfolk City Treasurer says he will not resign after corruption conviction despite City Council request

Norfolk City Attorney files motion to suspend City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot