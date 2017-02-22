Judge appoints new acting treasurer for City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk Circuit Court Judge has appointed Amelia Ortega as the acting Treasurer of the City of Norfolk.

The order was made Wednesday morning by Judge Everett A. Martin Jr.

The city’s previous treasurer, Anthony Burfoot, was suspended Feb. 17 after he was found guilty on federal corruption charges. After being found guilty in December, he refused to step down from his position as treasurer.

Ortega has served as Chief Deputy Treasurer for the City of Norfolk since 2002.

Stay with News 3 for more details.