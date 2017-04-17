Former Norfolk City Treasurer to be sentenced Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A federal judge is set to sentence former Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot on Monday morning.

In December, a jury found Burfoot guilty of six of the eight charges he was facing for public corruption and perjury. He was facing 4 perjury charges but only found guilty of two of those charges.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 17.5 years. However, a court filing states that Burfoot’s attorney is asking he serve no more than two years.

Sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m.

