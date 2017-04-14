Norfolk Treasurer files for new corruption trial because of new evidence

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot asked for a new trial Friday.

Court papers show Burfoot’s council is asking for jury verdicts of guilty to be vacated.

Burfoot was found guilty of four federal corruption charges and two perjury charges in December and he was suspended from his position in February.

His council is asking for an new trial on the same counts because of newly discovered evidence.

Details about new evidence have not been released.

Burfoot is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

