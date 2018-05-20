Woman to spend 3 years behind bars in connection to Ocean View homicide

NORFOLK, Va. – A woman was sentenced Friday in Norfolk Circuit Court will spend three years in prison in connection to the shooting death of Pedro Cain.

Felicia Ries was sentenced to 10 years with seven years suspended for the convictions of one count of attempted robbery, one count of conspiracy and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Ries pleaded guilty to the charges on November 20, 2017.

Emergency crews responded to a home in the 9000 block of 1st Street around 12:30 a.m. on May 23, 2017. They found a man inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but died a short time later. He was identified as 24-year-old Pedro Cain.

Four other people were charged in the homicide: Kevin Hill, Ashanta Parker, David Barrington and Russell Barrington.

RELATED:

Five arrested in connection to Tuesday homicide in Ocean View

Woman sentenced to 15 years for murder of Ocean View man

Man charged in murder of Ocean View man pleads guilty

New information on Ocean View murder of young father emerges