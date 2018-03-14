Man charged in murder of Ocean View man pleads guilty

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man has pleaded guilty to murder and gun charges, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Kevin Hill was charged with second degree murder and use of firearm in the commission of a felony following the May 23 shooting death of Pedro Cain.

Hill is one of five people charged in the homicide. Two other people, Ashanta Parker and Felicia Ries, also pleaded guilty in Norfolk Circuit Court. Parker pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder and one use of firearm during the commission of a felony. Ries pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery, one

The remaining two defendants are David Barrington and Russell Barrington. David Barrington has a bench trial scheduled for April 26 in Norfolk Circuit Court. Russell Barrington has a bench trial in Norfolk Circuit Court scheduled for June 4.

Russell Barrington was 17 at the time of the crime and has been certified as an adult from Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court to Norfolk Circuit Court in this case.

Related:

Woman charged in murder of Ocean View man pleads guilty

Accused getaway driver in Norfolk homicide appears in court

New information on Ocean View murder of young father emerges

Five arrested in connection to Tuesday homicide in Ocean View