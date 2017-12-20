Woman charged in murder of Ocean View man pleads guilty

NORFOLK, Va. – One of the five people arrested and charged in the death of an Ocean View man has taken a guilty plea.

Ashanta Parker pleaded guilty to second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony Wednesday morning.

According to police, Parker, along with David W. Barrington, Kevin D. Hill, Felicia L. Ries and a juvenile all played a role in the death of Pedro Cain. Parker is the second of the group to admit her involvement in the death of Pedro Cain. Felicia Ries pleaded guilty to her involvement in November.

In May, police say they were called to the 9000 block of 1st Street around 12:30 a.m. There, they found Cain inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but died a short time later.

Parker will spend between three and 15 years behind bars for her involvement in Cain’s death.