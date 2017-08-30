New information about a Ocean View murder that left a young father dead emerges

NORFOLK, Va. – New information about a shooting in Norfolk gives insight into what happened the night a 24-year-old man was gunned down near his home.

Pedro Cain’s family continues to mourn three months after his death.

News 3 interviewed the family soon after the young father was shot and killed. Recently unsealed documents give a closer look at what investigators say happened.

David W. Barrington, 21, of Virginia Beach, has been charged with second-degree murder, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to the court website.

Kevin D. Hill, 22, of Virginia Beach, has been charged with second-degree murder, robbery, three counts of use of firearm in commission of felony, and two counts of breaking and entering.

Ashanta D. Parker, 18, of Virginia Beach, has been charged with second-degree murder, robbery, three counts of use of firearm in commission of felony, and two counts of breaking and entering.

Felicia L. Ries, 20, of Virginia Beach, has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of robbery, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and breaking and entering.

The fifth suspect is a 17-year-old juvenile who was also arrested.

Records indicate Ashanta Parker told investigators the group of five went over to 1st View Street to get her cell phone that was stolen the week before.

According to documents, Parker said she went up to the apartment with two others, one who was wearing a bandanna and had a firearm.

It states Cain saw the suspect outside the apartment through broken blinds and armed himself with a handgun, before opening the door and demanding the suspect to drop his weapon. That’s when it says the suspect fired one round, hitting Cain in the torso.

Court documents don’t list the person who is accused of doing the actual shooting.

Cain’s fiancée Jeanne Morgan said she found him bleeding.

“He was bleeding and asking for water begging for water, water, water. Blood was coming out of his mouth,” Morgan tearfully said.

It states all the suspects fled the area, leaving Parker at the scene.

Records also indicate that Barrington told authorities he was driving his mother’s car at the time of the crime.

The day of the shooting, one person who did not want to be identified said one of the suspects knocked on her door and didn’t realize until after they were arrested.

“We had a lady knock on our door about 1 a.m. asking to use the phone, which was strange. She used my neighbor’s phone and I was just looking at the pictures and she was one of the suspects,” said the person.

Now a family is left mourning and wondering why this tragedy happened.

Barrington is out on bond, according to the court website. He is scheduled to be in court on September 21.

Ries, Hill and Parker have their next court date on October 5.

