Five arrested in connection to Tuesday homicide in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. – Five people have been arrested in connection to the homicide of a 24-year-old man that occurred early Tuesday morning in Ocean View.

Emergency crews responded to a home in the 9000 block of 1st Street around 12:30 a.m. and found a man inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but died a short time later. He was identified as 24-year-old Pedro Cain.

Hours later, Norfolk Police investigators arrested five people in connection to his death.

David W. Barrington, 21, of Virginia Beach, has been charged with 2nd degree murder, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Kevin D. Hill, 22, of Virginia Beach, has been charged with 2nd degree murder, robbery, 3 counts of use of firearm in commission of felony, and 2 counts of breaking and entering.

Ashanta D. Parker, 18, of Virginia Beach, has been charged with 2nd degree murder, robbery, 3 counts of use of firearm in commission of felony, and 2 counts of breaking and entering.

Felicia L. Ries, 20, of Virginia Beach, has been charged with 2nd degree murder, 2 counts of robbery, 3 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and breaking and entering.

The fifth suspect is a 17-year-old juvenile. He is being held at Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center for 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The four adult suspects are being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

No further information about the shooting has been released.

