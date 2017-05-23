Man dies in hospital after being shot on 1st Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A 24-year-old man died in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot just after midnight on 1st Street.

Norfolk dispatchers received a call about gunshots shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the 9000 block of 1st Street and found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but died a short time later.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

