Woman sentenced to 15 years for murder of Ocean View man

NORFOLK, Va. – Ashanta D. Parker has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of an Ocean View man.

Parker pleaded guilty to second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony back in December 20, 2017.

According to police, Parker, along with David W. Barrington, Kevin D. Hill, Felicia L. Ries and a juvenile all played a role in the death of Pedro Cain. Parker is the second of the group to admit her involvement in the death of Pedro Cain. Felicia Ries pleaded guilty to her involvement in November.

On May 23, 2017, police say they were called to the 9000 block of 1st Street around 12:30 a.m. There, they found Cain inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but died a short time later.

