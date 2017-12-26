Democrats file motions to suspend judges’ decision to declare tie in Newport News Va. House of Delegates race

RICHMOND, Va. – The balance of the Virginia House of Delegates is slated to be decided by a random drawing on December 27, but democrats are filing motions to try and stop that from happening.

The motion is on behalf of candidate Shelly Simonds, who formally requested a recount in the 94th district after the results had her losing by 10 votes in the November 7 election.

The recount had Simonds winning by one vote. This was substantial because with her win the Virginia House of Delegates would be at a 50/50 political party split.

Simonds is asking the election panel of judges to reverse their tie vote decision in the 94th house seat race and to reconsider on an expedited basis.

Last week, the same panel ruled a single ballot in the recount–originally tossed out–should go to Republican David Yancey, putting the vote at a tie.

The ballot shows the voter filled in the bubble for both Yancey and Simonds, but there was a line through the bubble for Simonds. The ballot wasn’t counted due to the confusion over the voter’s intention.

During the hearing, Republican lawyers argued the line through Simonds’ bubble was meant to cross off her name and vote for Yancey. The person voted for Republicans in other state elections. They also said the election official is inexperienced and didn’t speak up enough to stop the recount process.

Democratic lawyers argued proper procedure wasn’t followed and it was too late to make such a claim.

After about two hours, the panel of judges awarded the vote to Yancey, tying the race at 11,608 to 11,608.

