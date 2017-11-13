× Control of Virginia House of Delegates could come down to Newport News district

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Control of the House of Delegates could come down to the 94th district, where just 13 votes separate Shelly Simonds and David Yancey.

The city’s electoral board meets Monday to count provisional ballots, which could potentially change the results, given how close it is.

Right now, republicans have a 51-49 advantage in the House of Delegates, but three races face potential recounts.

Shelly Simonds told News 3 last week she plans to ask for a recount if needed. David Yancey’s team said they are confident he will still be the winner.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story. The registrar’s office said the results from the provisional ballots should be available on Monday afternoon.