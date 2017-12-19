× Recount begins in contested House of Delegates race in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Election officials will recount the votes in the 94th district in the House of Delegates on Tuesday.

Right now, David Yancey leads Shelly Simonds by just ten votes. Simonds requested a recount late last month.

Right now, Republicans have a 51-49 advantage in the House of Delegates, so the race is crucial to determining the power dynamic in Richmond.

The recount is happening at City Center.

