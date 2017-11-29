× Candidate formally requests recount in close House of Delegates race

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Democratic candidate for House of Delegates formally requested a recount in the 94th district on Wednesday.

Shelly Simonds currently trails the Republican incumbent David Yancey by ten votes. She filed the petition for a recount in Newport News circuit court.

Under state law, a losing candidate can request a recount at the cost of the state if the difference between the two candidates is less than half a percent.

Previously, Yancey’s staff told News 3 they expect to win a recount.

The race is being closely watch as it could determine which party is in control in the House. Results in two other districts also will likely be recounted.

Dr. Jesse Richman, a political science professor at ODU, said mistakes in counting the ballots could change the results, but it’s not likely. “Usually when there is a recount, the outcome comes back the same, but not always,” he said.