Election official challenges one ballot after Newport News Va. House of Delegates recount decided by one vote

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An election official is challenging one ballot after the Newport News Va. House of Delegates recount was decided by one vote Tuesday.

The person challenging the ballot is a David Yancey (R) official and he said one ballot had both candidates bubbled in with a slash through Democratic candidate Shelly Simonds’ name.

He signed off on the results Tuesday but said he has since had a change of heart and he sent a letter to the court.

Simonds formally requested a recount in the 94th district after the results had her losing by 10 votes in the November 7 election.

The recount Tuesday had Simonds winning by one vote. This was substantial because with her win the Virginia House of Delegates would be at a 50/50 political party split.

A three-judge panel is reviewing the arguments Wednesday.