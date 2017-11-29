× Case against teen accused of shooting Portsmouth Police office delayed for officer’s recovery

PORTSMOUTH – The teenager accused of shooting a Portsmouth Police Officer was back in a Juvenile Domestic Relations Courtroom Wednesday morning. William Patterson Jr. only turned around to look at his loved ones a few times during the court proceeding. For the rest of the hearing, he stared straight ahead, showing no emotion. The teen was dressed in jeans, and a black shirt. The back of his shirt read “The Hundreds”. At the last proceeding it was released that the 15-year-old was a member of the “300 Gang” in Portsmouth.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office asked for today’s hearing to be held at a later date. Their reasoning was that they wanted Officer Angelina Baaklini to be able to attend court. Officer Baaklini was released from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital last week.

Police say Patterson shot Officer Baaklini five times when she tried to take him into custody earlier this month. Officer Baaklini had to undergo multiple surgeries due to the severity of her injuries.

While Officer Baaklini wasn’t in the courtroom, at least a dozen Portsmouth Police Officers were there on her behalf.

The next court proceeding for Patterson is scheduled for December 21st. Patterson faces several charges including attempted capitol murder and aggravated malicious wounding. At this time a judge has not said whether or not he will be tried as an adult.