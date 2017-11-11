Portsmouth Police set up recovery fund for officer injured in shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police have set up a recovery fund for Officer Angelina Baaklini, who was shot multiple times Monday.

An account has been set up in Baaklini’s name at Towne Bank to help ease the financial burden of medical costs. Those wanting to donate can make a donation at their local Towne Bank.

If you do not live in the area, you can mail your donation to:

Towne Bank Attn: Angelina Baaklini 5716 High Street W. Portsmouth, Va. 23703

Portsmouth PD will also hold an emergency blood drive to support the officer on November 13. Click here for details.