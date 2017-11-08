Teen accused of shooting Portsmouth officer was a gang member

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The 15-year-old that is accused of shooting a female Portsmouth Police Officer was in court Wednesday morning.

A deputy in the court room told News 3 the teen was an I. C. Norcom High School 10th grader.

The teen was also reportidely a member of the 300 Gang.

He was in his aunt’s custody when he ran away and officers said he refused to give his hands when the female officer was trying to arrest him.

Court deputies said the teen’s mom was there and she kissed him and cried as he left court crying as well.

The teen is scheduled to be back in court November 29.

