NORFOLK, Va. – Welcome home, Officer Angelina Baaklini!

Baaklini was released from Norfolk Sentara General Hospital Tuesday evening. She was shot five times while on duty on November 6, and has undergone several surgeries for her injuries.

On Sunday, 8-year-old Braxton ran the Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon carrying a flag with Baaklini’s name on it and presented it to her at the hospital.

