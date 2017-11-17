8-year-old to run marathon in support of wounded Portsmouth officer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A pint-sized runner will cross the finish line in support of those who work the Thin Blue Line.

Eight-year-old Braxton from Gloucester will run in the Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Sunday in honor of Officer Angelina Baaklini, who was shot while on duty on November 6.

The Portsmouth Police Department said Braxton has been running nearly every weekend to honor police officers and has completed runs in Canada, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio and Michigan as well as his home state. He carries a “Thin Blue Line” flag with an officer or group of officers’ names on it during his runs.

According to his Facebook page, “Braxton Running For People Who Can’t,” his goal is to bring awareness to violence of police officers.

Braxton will carry a “Thin Blue Line” flag with Baaklini’s name on it during Sunday’s race. Portsmouth Police Department SWAT officers will accompany Braxton, running in full gear and helping him carry the flag across the finish line. When the race is over, Braxton plans to present the flag to Baaklini at the hospital.

Baaklini, 28, was shot five times while trying to take a runaway teen into custody. She has undergone several surgeries for her injuries and is still recovering. Doctors estimate it will be at least a year before she has fully recovered.

If you’d like to support Braxton’s run, you can join the Portsmouth Police Department at Towne Point Park in Norfolk by 9 a.m. as those in the department wait for him to cross the finish line.

