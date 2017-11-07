Court documents: Teen accused of shooting Portsmouth officer was listed as a runaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Court documents are revealing more details about the teenage boy accused of shooting a Portsmouth Police officer Monday afternoon.

According to search warrants, the 15-year-old boy is a runaway. The documents say the Portsmouth Police officer was trying to detain the teen when he shot her. Another officer was nearby when the shooting occurred and told police the teen shot her, according to the search warrant.

The teen allegedly ran from the scene and into the London Oaks neighborhood. Court documents say the teen he was still wearing the injured officer’s handcuffs when he was taken into custody. A gun was found on the same path the teen admitted to taking when running away from police.

According to the documents, the injured officer did not see the gun when trying to take the teen into custody.

As of Tuesday morning, the officer was listed as in critical condition at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. She underwent surgery on Monday night. A police spokesperson says they are hopeful that she will pull through.

The teen has been charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated malicious wounding, escape from law enforcement, discharge of a firearm in public, possession of weapon by underage person and concealed weapon.

The Portsmouth Police Department will hold a news conference on the shooting Tuesday afternoon. News 3 will be there and will update this article with new information as it released.

