Chesapeake man guilty of murdering father, brother to be sentenced

NORFOLK, Va. – A Chesapeake man who pleaded guilty to murdering two of his family members will be sentenced Monday.

Zachary Toothman killed his father Michael and brother Matthew in their home last year.

Toothman faces a maximum of two life sentences for the murders and additional time for the other charges.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to each of the six charges against him, including first degree murder, and one attempted murder charge.

August 2016, police were called to his parent’s home on Helen Avenue where they found his father and brother shot dead.

Court documents obtained by News 3 shed light on Toohtman’s mindset leading up to the killings.

According to those documents, the Virginia Tech student was placed on academic suspension and struggled with depression and thoughts of suicide.

Police say he also shot his mother but she survived – leading to the attempted murder charge.

We spoke with her a few month after the tragedy at a family benefit.

“Everyone`s been asking how I`m doing, how I`m holding up,” Susie Toothman said. “It’s overwhelming in the most wonderful way. It`s just great. I couldn`t get through this without the support of this community.

Toothman’s father served more than thirty years with the Chesapeake Police Department.

