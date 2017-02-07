× Toothman found competent to stand trial, preliminary hearing date set

Chesapeake – Zachary Toothman, the 20-year-old Chesapeake man accused of killing his father and brother and trying to kill his mother appeared in Chesapeake court Tuesday.

Toothman, dressed in a red jumpsuit and handcuffs, began looking around the courtroom for loved ones as soon as he was brought in. Nearly a dozen family and friends of the Toothman family were in the courtroom, including Toothman’s mother. The two made eye contact almost immediately after he was brought in.

Tuesday’s proceedings were short, but necessary in the case. A judge ruled that Toothman is competent to stand trial, and set a preliminary hearing date for May 10th.

As Toothman was escorted out of the courtroom he waved to his mother and loved ones, they waved back. While there were many family members and friends in the courtroom, no one of them wanted to speak to the media afterwards.

Toothman’s attorney did not want to comment on the case or Tuesday’s proceedings.

Special Prosecutor Paul Ebert says he will continue to build his case until the May 10 preliminary hearing date. According to Ebert, if enough probable cause is found, the case will be moved from Juvenile Domestic Relations Court to Circuit Court for trial.