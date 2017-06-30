× Zachary Toothman expected to enter guilty plea for murdering his father and brother

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Zachary Toothman will be in court today for a plea, Special Prosecutor Paul Ebert says Toothman plans to plead guilty for the crime that took the life of his father and brother.

In August of 2016 Chesapeake police responded to the home on Helen Ave to find Michael and Matthew Toothman dead. Susan Toothman, Zachary’s mother, had been shot and was taken to the hospital.

Michael Toothman, Zachary’s father, was a Chesapeake Police Detective. Serving on the police force in Chesapeake for more than 30 years.

Matthew Toothman, Zachary’s younger brother, was about to start his senior year at Hickory High School where he was active in this schools band.

Police took Zachary Toothman into custody on scene, charging him for the two murders along with additional charges for shooting his mother.

Toothman then appeared in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court where he was found competent enough to stand trial. However, in early May Toothman waived his preliminary hearing and a trial date was to be set.

Instead, according to Ebert, Toothman plans to enter a plea in court today.

Toothman was studying and involved in the ROTC program at VA Tech.

Court proceedings regarding Zachary Toothman are expected to start at 10 a.m.

