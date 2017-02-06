Zachary Toothman set to face a judge on murder charges

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – It has been 6 months since a horrific crime in Chesapeake shocked a neighborhood and broke the heart of a community.

As of Monday morning Special Prosecutor Paul Ebert from Prince William Co. said a doctor declared 20 year old Zachary Toothman competent to stand trial after a medical analysis.

Toothman, charged with 6 felonies, is set to face a judge at 1 p.m. Tuesday to set a date for his preliminary hearing.

Father, Mike Toothman, was a Chesapeake detective at the time of his death and served on the Police force for more than 20 years. Younger brother Matt Toothman was a rising senior at Hickory High School but did not live to see graduation.

According to Chesapeake Police, Zachary is also charged with attempted murder of Susan Toothman. Police told News 3 Zachary shot at his mother and hit her but she was treated for the injury and soon after was physically in good health.

Shortly after the murders Chesapeake police seized guns, ammo, cell phones and laptops from the Helen Ave home, trying to solve the many unanswered questions surrounding this crime. Many are still wondering what the motive was behind Zachary Toothman’s actions.

The toll this murder took on the community was apparent by the hundreds of people who showed up to a vigil, the funeral and a memorial event held in honor of Mike and Matt Toothman.

News 3 spoke to Susie Toothman this fall and she said without the community support she would not have been able to move forward.

Our team plans to be in the courtroom Tuesday afternoon to learn new information in the case and provide a trial date. Stay with us on air and right here online.

