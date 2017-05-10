× Chesapeake 20-year-old accused of killing family members scheduled for hearing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The 20-year-old accused of killing his father, brother, and trying to kill his mother, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Juvenile and Domestic Relations court today.

The hearing starts at 1 p.m.

Police arrested Toothman after an altercation at the family home in the Hickory area of Chesapeake in early August 2016.

He’s accused of shooting and killing his father, Mike, youngest brother, Matthew, and shooting his mother, Susan, but she was treated and eventually recovered from the injury.

A judge ruled that Zachary Toothman was competent to stand trial back in February.

A special prosecutor from Prince William County, Paul Ebert, was called in for the case because Toothman’s father, Mike, served with the Chesapeake Police Department for more than 30 years.

His younger brother, Matthew, was a rising senior at Hickory High School, but did not live to see graduation.

Ebert told News 3, if a judge finds probable cause that the crime was committed, the case will move to Chesapeake Circuit Court for trial.

News 3’s Kelly Rule will be inside the courtroom and will have updates.

